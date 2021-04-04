Mrs. Inez M. Manning, 88, passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021. A graveside service was conducted Saturday at 11 AM in Greenwood Cemetery, officiated by her pastor, Rev. Gordon Braxton. Mrs. Manning, daughter of the late Rudolph Earl and Rosa Thigpen Manning, was a native of Lenoir County and had made her home in Pitt County for more than 50 years. For the past 34 years she had made her home in the Eastern Pines Community. She was employed with Burroughs Wellcome for a number of years, retiring in 1992. She was a member of the Falkland Church of God. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Mac Manning; three daughters, Barbara Corey and husband Howard of Greenville, Sandy Benton and husband Steve of Cape Coral, FL and Lori Flickinger and husband Jim of Fredericksburg, VA; a son, Jim Powers and wife Lovie of Greenville; ten grandchildren, Jennifer Bell and husband Jeff of Greenville, Beth Cooper and husband Drew of Greenville, Jason Miles and wife Jessie of Westfield, IN, Brandy White and husband Ben of Fishers, IN, Josh Flickinger and wife Amber of Lubbock, TX, Xander Flickinger, Jayda Flickinger and Caitlyn Flickinger all of Fredericksburg, VA, and Madison and Macy Powers both of Greenville; and eight great grandchildren, Emma and Mollie Bell, Wesley and Kensleigh Cooper, Maddie and Ella Miles and Brody and Bella White. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Falkland Church of God, 5923 S. Main St., Falkland, NC 27827. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.