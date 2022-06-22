Mrs. Irene Barbara Landis, 88, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 16, 2022 in her home where she was cared for by her family. A Celebration of life will be held by a private family gathering. Irene was born in Minersville, PA. She and her husband Wilbur moved to Connecticut to be near family while starting one of their own. Years later her husband’s job was transferred down to North Carolina and have lived here for forty years. Irene’s greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur J. Landis and son, Michael J. Landis. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Landis Lupton and husband, Carl, of Greenville; two grandchildren, Alan Caggiano and wife Heather of Greenville and Melissa Caggiano of Selma; eight great-grandchildren, Brittany Antoszewski and husband Michael of Seattle, WA, Kaylee, Brianna, Christopher and Jake of Selma, MacKenzie, Gavin and Madison of Greenville; two great-great grandchildren, Hunter and Raelynn of Seattle, WA; sister, Rita Gura and husband, Jim of Daytona Beach, FL; and several nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at HYPERLINK "http://www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com" www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com