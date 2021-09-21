Irene “Rene” Phillips McMillen, age 73, died Saturday, September 19, 2021. A graveside service will be held Friday, September 24 at Hollywood Cemetery at 3:30 P.M. by Rev. Jeff Toler. The family will receive friends Friday from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at the home, 2861 NC Hwy 121, Farmville, NC 27828. Mrs. McMillen was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Chester McMillen; and a brother, Bill Phillips. She is survived by her sons, Johnny Mack Smith and wife, Neomia ”NeAnn” of Maury, Gilbert Carr Smith and wife, Chrissy of Farmville, and Richard Steven Smith of Farmville; step-children, Chris Beaman and husband, Chester of Fayetteville, Paul McMillen and husband, Greg Britt of Greenville, Brandi McMillen of Farmville, and Billy McMillen and wife, Mariana of Marathon, FL; sister, Sandra Joyner of Farmville; grandchildren, Taylor Macenzie Smith, Mary Elizabeth Smith, Matthew Thomas Smith, William Turner Smith, Magdalene Genevieve “Maggie” Smith; and six step-grandchildren. Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.