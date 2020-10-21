Iris Elaine Cox
FARMVILLE - Iris Elaine Cox, 80, passed away from her earthly home into her heavenly home on October 19, 2020.
Funeral Service will be held on Friday October 23, 2020 at 2:00pm at Ormondsville FWB Church, with Rev. Donald Ribeiro officiating. Entombment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Estates Mausoleum.
Iris, a native of Pitt County, was a graduate of Grimesland High School, Class of 1958. She married the love of her life, Raymond Earl Cox on May 31, 1958. Iris, was a loving housewife for many years and then in 1975 she attended Pitt Technical Institute (PCC) and became a Registered Nurse in 1977. She began her career at Pitt County Memorial Hospital, now Vidant Medical Center in the orthopedic wing for 20 years. She was a compassionate and faithful nurse to all her patients. She was also a strong nurse advocate for all of her patient's needs, in regards to doctors orders and discharge instructions. She was very loyal to her nursing career and with pride wore a nurse's cap while caring for her patients. Iris was included in the 1991 "Great Nurses of NC" and was one of only two nurses chosen from Pitt Co. Memorial Hospital at that time. Iris was a member of Ormondsville OFWB Church and the Ladies Auxiliary, in Ormondsville, NC.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Christine Gurganus and her five brothers, William "Bill", Robert "Bob", Preston, Jimmy and Wayne Gurganus.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years Raymond Earl Cox; Son Raymond Bryan Cox, of Greenville; Daughter Tiffany Cox Strickland and husband, Lewis, of Greenville; Grandchildren Lewis Woodrow Strickland IV and Natalie Elaine Strickland, of Greenville; Long time loving friend Omar, of Greenville; Sisters Debra Pickel and Pattie Sue Gurganus, of Grifton and Donna Gurganus, of Blufton, S.C.
The visitation will be held on Thursday evening from 6 - 8 pm at Farmer Funeral Service-Ayden.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ormondsville OFWB Church in memory of Iris Cox. 1745 Ormondsville Rd., Ayden, NC 28513 or The American Cancer Society.
Arrangements by Farmer Funeral Service, Ayden.
