Iris Hayes

Iris Pearl Hayes
GREENVILLE - It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of our beloved baby girl, Iris Pearl Hayes. Iris passed away on September 18, 2020 at Maynard Children's Hospital at the young age of 2. She was born on July 22, 2018 to parents Corey Scott Hayes of Greenville, NC and Essence Marie Velez of Robersonville, NC.
Iris is survived by a large and loving family, including her parents, paternal grandparents Gregory Scott Hayes and Rhonda Smith Hayes of Garner, NC and Joy Denise Coombs (Matthew Grazier) of Greenville, NC, paternal great-grandmother Meriam Young of Pickens, SC, devoted aunties Dr. Amanda Faith Hall of Richmond, VA, Bryana Joy Hahn, and Mary Grace Hahn both of Greenville, NC, maternal grandparents Shelaine Cox of Robersonville, NC and John Branch (Christine Grace) of Gloucester City, NJ, maternal great-grandparents Peter and Elsa Edwards of Alabama and David Cox, Sr. of Robersonville, NC, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, and close friends of the family.
Iris is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather Eric Velez and paternal great-grandfather Melvin William Hayes.
The family will receive guests on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 6-8pm at Wilkerson Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 2pm in the Wilkerson Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Maynard Children's Hospital in memory of Iris Pearl Hayes. Donation Link: https://www.vidanthealthfoundation.com/donate/ .
