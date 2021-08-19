Iris Thompson Davis, 79, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 16, 2021. She recently laid to rest her loving husband, Jimmy Gray Davis of 60 years. She spent many dedicated years caring for him due to his poor health. She was always right by his side in good times and bad. Iris is survived by her children, Jimmy Davis Jr (Ray) of Morehead City, John Davis (Beth) of Williamston, Susan Leigh (David) of Winterville; grandchildren, Kristin Oneal (Trey), Jimmy Davis III, Will Davis (Samantha), Andy Davis (Brooke), Matt Davis, Hannah Leigh and Pate Leigh (Kenli); three great grandchildren, Claudia Belle Davis, Willa-Anne Nicole Davis and Maeve Foster Leigh. She was born on September 25, 1941, in Bertie County to the late John William and Mertie Elizabeth Thompson. She is survived by her brothers, Carroll, Charles, Edward and Ronnie. Her brothers, Wesley and Hubert, preceded her in death. Iris was firmly committed to her Christian faith. Along with her late husband, she owned and operated a chain of Christian bookstores throughout Eastern NC. Not only was she dedicated in this ministry, she was passionate about helping others. She was a long-time member of Memorial Baptist Church where she spent many years teaching Sunday School and serving in the nursery. She was affectionately known as Mema to her family and loved hosting large gatherings for them. During college basketball season, you would often find her with a cold Pepsi Cola and popcorn cheering for her beloved UNC Tarheels. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Memorial Baptist Church of Williamston or The Alzheimer’s Association. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 19, 2021, from 1:00 pm to 1:45 pm at Biggs Funeral Home in Williamston, NC. The service will follow at 2:00 pm at Biggs Chapel. Burial will be at Martin Memorial Gardens.