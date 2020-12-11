Israel Jenkins
EVERETTS - Mr. Israel Jenkins, 86, died Saturday, December 5, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church, Williamston, NC. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service in the chapel. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 304 W. Liberty Street, Williamston, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
Due to COVID-19 the service for Mr. Israel Jenkins is by invitation only and masks are mandatory.