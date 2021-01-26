Mr. John Beddard “J.B.” McLawhorn Sr, age 88, passed away Sunday morning January 24, 2021, at his residence in the Scuffleton Community of Greene County. A native of Greene County, he was born August 2, 1932, the youngest child of John “Jack” Wesley McLawhorn and Beulah Beddard McLawhorn. J.B. was a graduate of the former Maury School and continued his education at North Carolina State University. The escalation of the Korean War interrupted his tenure at college while he served in the US Army. Following his honorable discharge, he completed his undergraduate studies at what was then Atlantic Christian College. J.B. was a longtime member of the NC State Wolfpack Club and proud supporter of the Student Aid Scholarship Fund. He attended many athletic events wherever the games where held and generously shared tickets with his many friends and family. As many of his generation, J.B. found his vocation tilling the soil tending the family farm in addition to branching into a long career as a Crop Insurance Agent and Crop Insurance Adjuster. J.B. believed in serving his community and fellowman which he did in many capacities including as a Greene County Commissioner. Additionally, he was a Master Mason and member of Ayden Lodge #498 and the Jerusalem Lodge #95, was a Shriner, and a member of the American Legion Post #94. J.B. spent a great deal of his retirement cooking and serving lunch each day for his family working on the farm, those who worked with them on the farm, and whomever happened to drop by at lunch time. He also enjoyed visiting with friends every day at the “store”. A Christian and person of deep faith, J.B. was a lifelong member of Little Creek OFWB Church where he served as a Deacon, Trustee, member of the Laymen’s League, and taught Sunday School for many years until his health began to decline. Left to cherish his memory, the surviving family includes his sweetheart and wife of 67 years, Bernice Fields McLawhorn originally of the Arba Community; daughter, Jackie M. Harris and husband Ted; sons, John B. “Johnny” McLahworn, Jr. and wife Jackie, and Shea Fields McLawhorn and wife Cindy; a granddaughter, Dr. Tracy McLawhorn Hayes and husband Jason; six grandsons, Allan D. Harris and wife Bryant, Ashe F. Harris and wife Stephanie, John B. McLawhorn III and wife Sarah, Mason F. McLawhorn and wife Kristen, Ryder B. McLawhorn and wife Faith, and Peyton S. McLawhorn; and seven great-grandchildren who are, Abbe Bernice Harris, Jackson Sie Harris, Talbott Sutton Harris, John B. McLawhorn IV “Kade”, Brayden Shea McLawhorn, SadieLee Fields McLawhorn, and Ellie Brook McLawhorn. Funeral services will be held graveside at 11 AM Wednesday, January 27th, at the Snow Hill Cemetery with his pastor the Reverend Philip Wood officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Due to COVID, masks are kindly requested and appropriate social distancing be observed as possible. Mr. McLawhorn will lie-in-state on Tuesday, January 26th, from 8 AM – 5 PM at Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service in Snow Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged to Little Creek OFWB Church, c/o Donnie Skinner, PO Box 54, Ayden, NC 28513. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com.