GREENVILLE - J. W. Beamon, 81, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. A celebration of his life will be conducted Saturday at 11am at University Church of God. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
J. W. was a native of Edgecombe County and was a longtime resident of Greenville. He worked as a heavy-duty welder for Hardee & Cox Welding Shop and later with E. R. Lewis Construction. He enjoyed going to Bojangles on Saturday mornings to fellowship with special friends, but most importantly, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and watching them in their activities, whether on the baseball field or the bowling alley. He was a longtime member of University Church of God.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Irene Beamon; brothers, Bobby and Whitey Beamon; and a sister, Magalene Gay.
J. W. is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ronnie Beamon; children, Ron Beamon and fiancee, Renee of Winterville, Karen Bean of Greenville, Kevin Beamon and wife, Teresa of Washington, Michelle McRoy and husband, Doug, and Reggie Beamon, all of Greenville; grandchildren, Griffin and Brandon McRoy, Brooks, Bryce, Jonathon, Courtney, and Kash Beamon; sisters, Diane Murphy and husband, Horace and Carolyn White; and many extended family and friends.
