J. T. Price
WINTERVILLE - Mr. James Thomas "J.T." Price, age 84, passed away Monday evening, October 19, 2020, surrounded by his family. A native of Greene County, he was born November 3, 1935, the son of Joe and Eula Rouse Price.
J.T. graduated from Snow Hill High School and attended NC State University. A veteran, he had served in the Army and National Guard. He retired from E.I. DuPont following a career that spanned thirty-two years. J.T. was a classic southern gentleman and an especially good dancer. He loved shagging and it was an important part of his life for many years. He taught many dances the love of the "shag" dance until his health began to decline. He was presented a plaque in recognition of his dedication to the preservation of the shag dance, music and lifestyle at the 30th anniversary of the ENCSC Shag Club. J.T. was inducted into the Atlantic Beach Shaggers Hall of Fame in 2012.
He was a faithful member of Oakmont Baptist Church in Greenville and the Messengers Sunday School Class. Prior to relocating from Grifton he had been an active member and Deacon at the First Baptist Church in Grifton.
J.T. is survived by his siblings, of whom he had a special and close bond, Bobby G. Price and wife, Sue of Winterville; Dennis Price and wife, Daphine of Goldsboro, and Anne Price Ham and husband, Donald of Goldsboro; a special friend, Mille Mizzelle of Greenville; a special cousin, Jeanette Price Moore; and several special nieces and nephews, most of which, he enjoyed teaching to shag.
Graveside services will be held 2 PM Thursday, October 22nd, at the Snow Hill Cemetery with Mitchell Whaley officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the grave side. Masks are encouraged to be worn.
Mr. Price will lie-in-state 3 - 5 PM Wednesday and 8 AM to 12 PM on Thursday at Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged to Oakmont Baptist Church, 1100 Red Banks Road, Greenville, NC 27858. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com.