Jacob Lee Stroud, 17, of Ayden, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022 at his home. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Paul A. Brantley and paternal grandfather, Charles Stroud. Jacob, also known as “Spider-Man”, was truly a fighter all his life. He was a marvel to doctors all over for his strength and will to live. He was always full of the sweetest love, hugs, and kisses. Through Jacob’s eyes, his world was the most beautiful. He was raised in the church and knew in his heart that Jesus would be there waiting for him someday. He was loved dearly by everyone who knew him and will be missed greatly. He is survived by his mother, Carolyn Brantley Stroud; father, Marshall Wayne Stroud; maternal grandmother, Gloria “Nanny” Brantley; paternal grandmother, Rebecca “Mema” Stroud Hecklo; aunts and uncles, Brad and Roxanne Stroud, P.A. Brantley and Jeff Bagwell, Judy and Hardy Hill, Roger Brantley, Gloria Boykin and special friend, Mike, and John and Amanda Brantley; great-uncles, Steve and J.R. McKinsey; special cousin, Bree Hypes; his special “Sissy”, Allison “Cassie” Webb; godmother, Wanda “G-Mama” Pridgen Thomas; second dad, Jerry Moorehouse; special friend to Mark, Penny Lane Clark, and many other special relatives and friends. The family would thank all of the medical professionals who have helped and treated Jacob throughout his life, especially Brooke Tyson and Nikki Davenport. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Howard-Carter Funeral Home with Steven Gay officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Make a Wish Eastern Carolina, 3809 Computer Dr. Unit 201, Raleigh, NC 27609. Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com