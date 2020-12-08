Jacob McLawhorn, Jr.

Jacob Bruce McLawhorn, Jr.
GRIFTON - Jacob Bruce McLawhorn Jr., 86, of Grifton, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 3rd 2020, at Vidant Medical Center.
A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, December 8th at 2:00pm at Evergreen Memorial Estates. The family will receive friends following the service.
"Bruce" was raised on his grandfather's farm near Hanrahan and was a graduate of Grifton High School. He began his career at E.I. DuPont and spent over 40 years employed with them as an electrician. He also served in the U.S army during the Korean conflict. Bruce was an avid fisherman and hunter. After retiring, he and his wife spent most of their time at their house on the Neuse River, where they enjoyed its natural beauty. He also enjoyed riding by his childhood home, where he would reminisce about growing up. Bruce was a loving and devoted Christian family man.
Bruce was preceded in death by his wife, of 57 years, Adelaide McLawhorn; Son-in-law, Charles McCord; Sister, Katherine Sauls.
He is survived by his daughters: Debra Conley, of Florida; Lynn McCord, and Fiance Robin Baker, of Greenville; Grandchildren; Zack and Chelsey Conley, Cole, Kaylee and Grace McCord; Brother; Jimmy McLawhorn and wife, Hilda; Brother-in-law: George Sauls; Sister-in-law: Carol French; Several nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to his caregivers at his home and Vidant Medical Center (CIU) for his wonderful care. The family would also like to acknowledge his wonderful church family at Elm Grove FWB Church for all their love and prayers. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Elm Grove FWB Church, Weyerhaeuser Rd., Ayden, NC 28513.
Arrangements by Farmer Funeral Service, Ayden. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.