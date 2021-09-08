Jacqueline “Jackie” Mitchell Cox, 82, passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021. A celebration of her life will be conducted Friday, September 10, 2021, at 2pm at Faith Baptist Church, Ayden. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Estates. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Jackie, a native of Hueytown, Alabama, was the wife of Richard E. Cox who served in the US Navy. His military career allowed them to live in various places across the US and following his retirement from the Navy, and State of Virginia, they made their home in Pitt County in 1995. Jackie worked various jobs and ended her career at Coastal Leasing and was a member of Faith Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Verlene Mitchell, and her son-in-law, Philip Garrett. Jackie is survived by her husband of 65 years, Richard E. Cox; daughters, Missy Lovelace (Rev. John) of Winterville, Patricia Garrett of Grifton, and Kelly Kostelnik (Will) of Moundridge, KS; grandchildren, Rev. Jay Lovelace (Cheyenne), Rev. Josh Lovelace (Duska), Officer Jeremiah Lovelace (Crista), Rebekah Almond (Lin), Joseph, Brodie, and Logan Kostelnik; great grandchildren, Isaiah, Jack, Landon, JD, Cody, Lauren, Ryleigh, Sawyer, Grant, Thad, Autumn, Henry, and Baby Girl Lovelace, Jesse and Xandra Almond; her brothers, William Mitchell (Mary) and Leslie Mitchell (Carolyn); and many extended family. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.