James A. “Jim” McGee, 88, died on April 13, 2021, surrounded by his family, in Greenville, NC. He was a devoted husband, father, educator, and naturalist. He was born in Wilkes County, NC, served honorably in the U.S. Army in Korea, and was a Greenville resident for nearly fifty years. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joan H. McGee, of Greenville; his children, Suzanne M. Beckstoffer (Hank) and Jonathan A. McGee (Teresa) of Newport News, VA; and his granddaughters Victoria Rizzolo (Brendan) of Falls Church, VA and Maria Andrews (Hunter) of Knoxville, TN. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Alice Bentley (John) of Raleigh, NC; his brothers, Frank McGee of North Wilkesboro, NC and Phillip McGee of Camden, SC; numerous nieces and nephews, and many great friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert M. McGee and Bessie M. McGee of North Wilkesboro, NC; his brother, Joseph M. McGee; his sisters, Mozelle Vaughn and Lucille Wise; and a special aunt, Esther M. Nicholls of Windsor, NC. Jim McGee loved education, nature, science, and the outdoors. He graduated from Appalachian State Teachers’ College, now Appalachian State University, in Boone, NC with degrees in Science and English. He and Joan met there, working in the school cafeteria. He earned two master’s degrees, doing graduate work in biology at Appalachian and North Carolina State University and in radiation biology at Cornell University. He co-authored a paper on “Transfer of Inorganic Mercury to Milk of Goats” published in the journal “Nature.” He also read voraciously and enjoyed a good literary discussion. He retired from East Carolina University as Professor Emeritus and Associate Director of Continuing Education. During his 37 years in public schools and at ECU, he taught Biology, worked with the NOAA Sea Grant Program, directed Continuing Education centers at Jacksonville, NC and Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, and helped lead the university’s expansion of educational opportunities across eastern North Carolina. His body has been donated to science, continuing his legacy of education for future medical students. A member of Immanuel Baptist Church since 1971, he was also a talented musician. He sang baritone in the church choir for many years, and there was always music in the family home. His grandfather John McGrady was a well-known music teacher in Wilkes County. Jim, his father, and siblings performed gospel music on the radio and gathered around the piano to sing whenever they were together. His son Jonathan continues the family musical tradition, and brought his guitar to play and sing with his father in his last days. Following retirement, Jim and Joan traveled to China, Germany, Wales, Scotland, and Belgium, and moved part-time to their Farm at Batchelor Bay near Windsor. They delighted in hosting family, friends, ECU students, and international students from around the world. Jim enjoyed the life of gentleman farmer, driving his tractor, observing black bears and water snakes, hunting turkey and deer with his daughter Suzanne and friends, and birdwatching. He maintained a lifelong interest in ornithology and could identify any native bird by sight or song. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 8 at 2:00 pm at Immanuel Baptist Church and livestreamed. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to: Immanuel Baptist Church, 1101 S. Elm Street, Greenville, NC 27858; or NC State Engineering Foundation, Inc., NC State University, Campus Box 7901, Raleigh, NC 27695-7904 for the “McGee Harrelson Beckstoffer Scholarship - 059646.” Well done, good and faithful servant. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com