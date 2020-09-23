James "J.B." Benjamin Anderson
FARMVILLE - James "J.B." Anderson, age 66, died Monday, September 21, 2020 at his home. Graveside service will be held Thursday, September 24, at 2:00 P.M. at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens by Rev. Marty Greer and Chaplain Chet Rains.
The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service. Mr. Anderson was preceded in death by his parents, Lessie and Dennis Anderson; sisters, Jean Letchworth and Peggy Tobain; and brothers, Bobby Anderson, Billy Anderson, Edward Anderson, and Dennis Anderson Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Jean Deans Anderson of the home; step daughter, Wendy Deans of Greenville; sisters, Helen Anderson Butts and husband, John of Tarboro, Linda Pittman of Wilson, and Lois Daughtry and husband, Wade of Four Oaks; brother, L.G. Sasser of Freemont; thirteen nieces; and twelve nephews; and his dogs, Sparky, Pickaboo, and Blackie.
Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.