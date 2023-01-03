James Arthur Nelson Jr., 68, died at his home surrounded by family on Friday, December 30, 2022, following complications from Parkinson's Disease. A Mass of Resurrection will be conducted on Tuesday, January 3, at 11 am at St. Peter Catholic Church in Greenville. (Face masks are suggested.) Jimmy was born December 10, 1954, the first of five children of Frances W. and James A. Nelson Sr. of Bethel. He grew up on the Nelson farm in a devout Catholic family, nurtured by love. He graduated from North Pitt High School, where he earned a Morehead (now Morehead-Cain) Scholarship to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He majored in chemistry, lettered in track, was named to the All-ACC Honor Roll and Order of the Old Well. He continued his studies at Campbell University School of Law, was admitted to the N.C. State Bar and joined the law practice of Owens & Rouse. Concentrating in real estate law, estate planning and probate and business law, he was soon named a partner in the firm. The practice became Owens, Rouse & Nelson and grew to include other partners and associates. It was a cherished personal and professional relationship. Jimmy's passing brings to a close a remarkable life of service spanning nearly 40 years of practicing law in eastern North Carolina. For him, it was a means for him to serve others, especially those less fortunate. He was appointed Pitt County Public Guardian by the Clerk of Court to manage the financial affairs of individuals who were incompetent, incapacitated or who didn't have relatives. Along with other members of the Pitt County Bar Association, he volunteered as overnight staff in the early years of the Greenville Homeless Shelter (now Community Crossroads Center). He enjoyed opportunities to mentor college and law school students, to lead school children on tours of the Pitt County Courthouse and to counsel young people on scholarship and career opportunities. He chaired the Morehead-Cain Scholarship Selection Committee for Pitt and Beaufort counties for many years, an opportunity to give back to the foundation that had a profound impact on his life. In spite of the demands of a busy law practice, Jimmy served many worthwhile organizations including the N.C. Governor's Council on Physical Fitness and Health, Pitt Community College Board of Trustees, United Way of Pitt County and the Med-Law Classic, a charity event supporting children's health. His heart was always with St. Peter Church and School, where he volunteered as a lay reader, youth group leader, mission trip leader and as the church and school lawyer for many years. In recognition of his life of service, Jimmy received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, conferred by Gov. Roy Cooper in 2021. He was a full partner in rearing his children, rarely missing their sports events, performances and competitions. He was a natural teacher and lifelong athlete who made learning a new skill fun. Their achievements were his greatest source of pride. He was predeceased by his parents, father-in-law Robert T. Newsome, niece Jennifer R. Evans, cousins John Nelson III and Mitchell, Glynn and Flynn Warren. Survivors include his wife of 39 years Beth Nelson; mother-in-law Dorothy P. Newsome; children James A. Nelson III (Jay), Suzanne Nelson Jones (Zachary) and McKenna Nelson; siblings Jacqueline N. Ragland (Ron), Dr. Joseph A. Nelson (Catherine), Jeffrey A. Nelson (Tracey) and Jordan A. Nelson (Katherine); sister-in-law Sandra N. Sheckells; many cousins, nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank Jimmy's physicians Drs. Frank Fleming and Mark Cervi; Kendrea Williams with ECU Health Home Health & Hospice and caregivers Tylene and Dino Grindstaff for their guidance and support. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Peter Catholic Church, Pitt Community College Foundation or the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. Follow this link for donation options: https://linktr.ee/JANJrDonate Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville, NC. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com