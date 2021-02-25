Mr. James Atkinson, 85, died Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, Greenville, NC. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service in the Chapel. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. Due to COVID-19 the service is by invitation only and masks are mandatory.

