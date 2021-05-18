James “Bud” Wainright, 71, passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021. A graveside service will be conducted Wednesday at 11 am in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service. A native of Pitt County, Bud retired as a Heavy Machine Operator from Pitt County Government. He loved to cook, mow grass, and do things to help others. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Ruth Wainright; brother, Ken Wainright; and sisters, Judy Harrell, Carolyn Wainright, and Betty Smith. He is survived by his sisters, Brenda Davis, Mamie Stokes and husband, Jamie, all of Greenville, Jeanette Reason, of Robersonville, and Rachel Stocks, of Ayden; partner of 31 years, Carolyn Stude, of the home; children, Leland Wainright, of Rocky Mt. and Calvin Wainright, of AL; four grandchildren; one great-grandson; and his dogs, Soprano and Jackie. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.