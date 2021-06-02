James Caleb Cannon, 29, of Ayden, passed away on May 28, 2021. He was born on September 21, 1991 in Lenoir Co., NC to Alton and Glenda Cannon. Caleb” attended Ayden Grifton High School. He worked on the family farm and was also a service technician for Cannon’s Septic Tank Service. Caleb was a quite soul who kept to himself most of the time. He had a passion for fishing and playing his guitar. Caleb was preceded in death by his father, Alton James Cannon; his maternal grandparents; Glen and Doris Jackson and his fraternal grandparents; James and Dorothy Cannon. He is survived by his mother, Mrs. Glenda Cannon, of Ayden, his half-siblings, Sherry Ammons and husband, Fred and Joe Cannon; his aunt, Paula Maready and three special cousins, Scott Maready and wife, Jennifer, Kimberly Browe and husband, Rodney and the apples of his eye, Peyton Browe, Austin, MacKenzie and Logan Maready. Guests can visit Farmer Funeral Service on Thursday throughout the day to pay their respects. Graveside Service will be held on Friday at 11:00am in the St. Johns Church Cemetery-Grifton. Arrangements by Farmer Funeral Service – Ayden. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.