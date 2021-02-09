Mr. James Carl Manning went to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, February 6, 2021. He was often referred to by the name Lightening by his friends; a name that was given to him during his time of employment working at Burrough’s Wellcome. His most proud title was Papa which he was called by his 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren and extended family members. Only his two daughters reserved the name “Daddy” for him. Papa was a Valentine’s baby, born on February 14, 1937 and he enjoyed 83 wonderful years. His life exuded love and mercy so it was the perfect day for him to be born. He was a lifetime resident of Bethel, NC until moving to Greenville in 2018 to be closer to his ever-growing family. Papa was one of seven children to Mr. Jesse Lester Manning and Mrs. Lydia Smith Manning of Bethel. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Lee Manning of Danville VA, Vernon Manning of Danville VA, Earlene Knox of Robersonville, Jessie Mae Shepherd of Bethel and Charles Manning of Bethel. His sister Joy Rouse still resides in Bethel. Papa’s most proud moments were those spent with his wife Betty Lou Manning of 61 years, his daughter Pam Manning Quinn and her husband Lee of Greenville and their children Trey Quinn and wife Stephanie and great granddaughter Nora, Meredith Quinn Castillo and husband Anwar and great grandson Kennedy and grandson Caleb Quinn of Raleigh, and his daughter Sheila Manning Hunley and her husband Eric of Raleigh and their children Blake, Regan and Tanner Hunley of Raleigh, Heather Hunley Fleming and her husband Greg of Greenville and their children Hayleigh, Carson, Cooper and Cohen. Papa was a member of Bethel Pentecostal Holiness church his entire life. He loved his group of Bethel Rotarians and their weekly meal time. His extracurricular activities included working hard, a little fishing in Jamesville with his best buddies, and even some nighttime hunting. Manning Oil Company was a vital part of Papa’s life. Even after joining Burrough’s Wellcome he continued with Manning Oil Company. Most people in Bethel knew Papa by the big oil truck he drove and the furnaces and tobacco barns he kept running. No matter what time of day or night if anyone needed him, he was there. He made sure no one was without heat even if it meant they could not pay for his services. Papa could be found most weekends at Hill’s Point on the Pamlico River where he would spend time with friends and family. We could all be guaranteed that on Sunday morning he would be back home to attend church. Later in life Papa could be found on a ball field cheering on his grandchildren and great grandchildren. We are pretty sure that he has kept most concession stands in Pitt County in business since he was the “bank”. One thing the kids could always count on was that Papa would always have some cash and cash meant drinks and skittles. He never expected any change to be returned. Papa will not be remembered for any outstanding titles or honors. He will be remembered for his love for Jesus, his church, his family and his dear friends. He was a man of few words and we are sure at times he wondered how he ended up with such a large family. Papa also had a great passion for saving his resources. His philosophy was that you never know when you might need it. He was a steward of what God had blessed him with and he blessed those in need and often times those of us in want. The family will receive friends and family at Wilkerson Funeral Home Tuesday from 6 to 8 PM. A service will be held in Bethel at the Bethel Pentecostal Holiness Church on Wednesday, February 10th at 1:00. There will be a private burial. There will be a Facebook live stream of the service on the church’s facebook page at Betheliphc. The family requests that contributions be made in memory of Carl Manning to Falcon Children’s Home, PO Box 39, Falcon, NC 28342. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.