James "Jimmy" Karl Cox
GREENVILLE - James "Jimmy" Karl Cox passed away peacefully in Chesterfield, Virginia on Thursday, August 19, 2021.
A private Graveside service was held at Greenwood Cemetery in Greenville.
He loved telling people he was born in the "little blue" house on Tenth Street in Greenville, NC. He graduated from Greenville High School in 1950 and played football and attended East Carolina University. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War as a dental technician and was the owner of Utility Distributors for 46 years and Chester Antiques Center in Richmond, VA.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Eleanor Norris Cox (June 18, 1931-July 23, 2021); his parents Dalmar Lindon Cox Sr., Evelyn Dillon Cox, and Edna Williams Cox of Greenville, NC; and brother Dalmar Lindon "Tommy" Cox, Jr.
He is survived by his beloved sister Ann Cox Davis of Greenville, NC; a son James K. "Jim" Cox, Jr., three daughters, Nancy Cox Coffman, Amy Cox Petersen, Evelyn "Lynne" Cox Thomas; seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
