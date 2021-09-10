Mr. James Eddie “Jimmy” Keel, 77, passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021 at his residence. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday at 5 PM at Bethel United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends following the service. A native of Pitt County, Jimmy was born to the late Arthur and Myrtle Harrell Keel and was a graduate of Bethel High School, class of 1962. He was a regular attender of Bethel United Methodist Church and was retired from Carolina Telephone (now Sprint). Jimmy will be fondly remembered for his love of people as well as being an outdoor enthusiast enjoying to hunt and fish. He greatly enjoyed time with his grandchildren and frequenting his favorite stops in Bethel to visit with friends. A loving son, father, grandfather, brother and friend, Jimmy will be greatly missed by the many that knew and loved him. In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by a sister, Meredith Kay Keel. He is survived by: Daughters, Anna K. Welch and husband, David, of Florida and Jaimi Smith and husband, Phillip, of Raleigh; Grandchildren, Maddison Hutton and husband, John, Meredith Welch, Marina Welch, Dawson Welch, all of Florida and Adelyn Smith and Caleb Smith, of Raleigh; Sister, Donna K. Moore of Bethel; Nephews, Ralph Moore of Seattle, WA and Reid Moore of Bethel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Bethel United Methodist Church, 3798 James St, Bethel, NC 27812. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.