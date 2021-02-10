Mr. James Edward Barrow, 70, died on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, February 12, 2021 at Old Richmond Missionary Baptist Church, Swan Quarter, NC. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. Due to COVID-19 the service for Mr. James Barrow is by invitation only and masks are mandatory.