James Edward Lewis, (90), joined his heavenly family on January 8, 2023. He passed away at MacGregor Downs Rehab Center in Greenville, NC, surrounded by loved ones and his sweet caregivers. James was born in Edgecombe County on September 19, 1932, to Charlie Walton and Ellie Mae Summerlin Lewis. He was dedicated to his family and served his church faithfully. After a 40 year career with EF Craven, he retired in 1999, as Service Manager for 30 of these years. He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Geneva Flake Lewis; brothers, Charlie Walton Lewis, Jr., and Kindred Clifton Lewis; brothers-in-law, Virgil Jones, James Samuel (J. S.) Flake, and Elmer Flake; sisters, Lucille Lewis Jones & husband, Pete; Marie Lewis Letchworth & husband, Sam; and Shirley Lewis Jones. He is survived by brothers, Joseph Redden Lewis (Barbara), Robert Daniel Lewis (Betty Ann), Walton Lewis (Bonnie), Phillip Wayne Lewis (Carol); sisters-in-law, Sue Hedgepeth (Alton), Ann Flake, and Inga Flake. He is also survived by his nephews and nieces and their children. A funeral service will be held at Wilkerson Funeral Home on Wednesday, 11AM at Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 10-11 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, you are welcome to make a donation in memory of James to Arthur Christian Church, P.O. Box 579, Bell Arthur, NC 27811. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home, Greenville, NC. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.