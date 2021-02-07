James Edwin Hice, 70, passed away on September 5, 2020. Per his request, no service will be held. Burial took place in Greenwood Cemetery. James was born on March 27, 1950 in Greenville, North Carolina. He graduated from J.H. Rose High School in 1968 and later attended East Carolina University. At ECU, he earned a degree in History. He then went on to teach school and work in the real estate business before moving and making Florida his home. He was preceded in death by his parents, J.D. Hice and Margaret Harris Hice; and siblings, Mary Retha Hice Cash, Susan Hice, and Dan Hice. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.