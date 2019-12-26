James Patrick Elks
BELL ARTHUR - James Patrick Elks, 86, of Bell Arthur, NC, passed away at his home on December 19, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. He was born May 16, 1933, in Beaufort County, NC, to the late Charlie Elks and Genieva Hodges Elks.
James proudly served his country and was a veteran of the United States Navy. He was a truck driver with Western Auto. James formerly lived in Surf City. He loved fishing, cooking and spending time with his grandbabies.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Woolard Elks; son-in-law, Robert Williams and one sister.
Survivors include his daughter, Debra Elks Williams; son, Roger Elks; granddaughter, Elizabeth Williams Danielson and husband Billy; grandson, Shane Elks and husband Bryan Rife; three great-granddaughters, Abrianna Koonce, Cassidy Hannah and Calissa Danielson; a special niece, Jessica Holland; two brothers, Bobby Elks and Jerry Elks and one sister, Peggy Jones.
The family will receive visitors from 11:30-1:30pm, Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Andrews Hampstead Chapel. A graveside service will be held immediately following the visitation at Sea Lawn Memorial Park, Hampstead.