James Elton Speight, a native of Pitt County, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2022, at his home. The funeral will be Friday at 1:30 PM at the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Visitation will take place from 12:30-1:30 PM. Burial will follow at Pinewood Memorial Park. James was the middle child of 9 siblings born to the late J.A. and Alice Moore Speight on November 2, 1936. He graduated from Greenville High School in 1955, which is where he began his football career. He went on to graduate from ECU with a master's in mathematics, and was in the ROTC program to prepare him for the Armed Services. There he played football and was voted most outstanding player in 1957 and 1959 as a running and half-back. He was inducted into ECU's Hall of fame in 1981, and his Jersey #29 was retired. To this day, he still holds numerous records there. His accomplishments got the attention of the New York Giants, Pittsburg Steelers, and the Buffalo Bills. He signed as a free agent with the Baltimore Colts in 1959. As he always had planned, he followed his heart and his commitment to serve his country, and joined the United States Air Force in 1960 as a 2nd Lt. He played football for the Air Force and was awarded most outstanding player for both Air Force and Armed Forces in 1960. He was stationed in Vietnam during the war from 1971-1972. His military career was predominately served as an instructor, training troops for a variety of skills and expertise. This included Assistant Professor of Aerospace at University of NC in Chapel Hill for their ROTC Program, and advanced mathematics at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs where he retired in 1981 as a Lt. Colonel. Once retired, he remained in Colorado and enjoyed buying and selling real estate, hunting, riding horses, and mostly spending time on his beloved ranches. In 2008 he made his way back to Greenville to be close to his siblings and get back to his roots. James is survived by his wife, Joan Conway Speight; his children, Kymm Speight and Adam Speight; his stepchildren, Robin Howell, Karen Sutton, and Kevin Stox; grandchildren, Ashton Dunn and Aspen Lee Thurman; great-grandson, Bryce Dunn; sisters, Hilda Jones, Estelle Caraway and husband, Gilbert, and Jo Ann Speight; brother, Charlie Ray Speight and wife, Cathy; sister-in-law, Maxine Speight; many nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; and his life-long best friend Billy Dunn. He is preceded in death by his sisters, Louise Elks and husband, H.V. Elks, Virginia Williams and husband, J.T. Williams; brothers, A.J. Speight and wife, Christine, and Donald "Tonkey" Speight. A reception for friends and family will take place on Friday from 4:00-6:00 PM at the Hampton Inn, 305 SW Greenville Blvd. Greenville, NC 27834. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions can be made to April Raines Ministries 607 NC 102 W., Ayden, NC 28513 or Tunnels to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com