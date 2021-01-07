James Evans

James Milton Evans
GREENVILLE - CMSgt (Retired) James Milton Evans, 83, died Monday, January 4, 2021.
A graveside service will be held Saturday at 11 AM in Greenwood Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Dennis Adams. It is requested that masks be worn and social distance guidelines be followed.
Mr. Evans, son of the late Milton and Roxie Weathington Evans, was a native of Martin County, and lived his early life in Pitt County. Following his graduation from Winterville High School, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, serving for 28 years as a Maintenance Flight Chief and Senior Enlisted Advisor, including tours in Libya, Holland, Vietnam and Germany. After retirement, he was employed for 10 years with McDonnell Douglas Corporation as a Maintenance Manager in Saudia Arabia and St. Louis, MO.
In 2003, he made his home in Greenville. He soon met Janis Colbert Mallard and they married in 2008. During recent years he attended St. James United Methodist Church. For the last two and a half years he was a resident of Cypress Glen.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Evans was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara E. Tyler and a brother, Johnny Ray Evans.
He is survived by his wife, Janis C. Evans; daughter, Tanyja Evans Dominello and husband Carl of Omaha, NE, son, Dana Shawn Evans of Omaha, NE; step-children, Jana H. Watkins and husband Brian and Louis C. Holland, all of Greenville; grandchildren, Samuel and Lauren Dominello; step grandchildren, Cole Watkins, Emile Holland and Jules Holland; and a sister, Dorothy E. Hudson of Winterville.
Due to COVID 19, and in the interest of everyone's safety, the family requests that there be no visitation following the service.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation, Eastern Chapter, 400 Oberline Road, Suite 208 Raleigh, NC 27605.
Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.