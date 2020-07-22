James Everett, Jr.
GREENVILLE - James (Jimmy) Howard Everett, Jr, age 68 died July 18, 2020 at his home of 35 years in Greenville, NC. He suffered with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) for the last 12.7 years and recently lung cancer.
Preceding him in death is his mother, Margaret Roberts Everett and father, James Howard Everett.
He is survived by his wife, Gilda Engiman Everett of the home, daughter Jennifer Everett Dyson and husband Joe of Grimesland, NC, daughter Lesley Everett Haislip and husband Jason of Greenville, NC, grandchildren Hannah Eve Dyson and Ethan Everett Dyson of Grimesland, Kamdyn Marie Haislip and Mallory Everett Haislip of Greenville, NC, brother Jackie Glenn Everett and wife Sharon of New Bern, NC and nieces, Jessica Futrell Bullock and Jayla Nicole Everett of Cary, NC.
Jimmy is a member of Covenant Church in Winterville, NC. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Covenant Church on Saturday July 25th at 10:30 am with visitation following the service. The church is located at 4015 Corey Road Winterville NC 28590. Additionally, the service will be live-streamed via live.Covenant.cc.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (online donate at donate.lls.org or mailed to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society-Attn: Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090) or to Covenant Church Compassion Fund.
The family wants to thank all our family and friends for their years of loyal support and prayers as we traveled this cancer journey. Many people have helped and a special thank you is given to Dr. Heather White and the oncology staff at Physicians East, Vidant Cancer Center, Dr. Justin Edwards and staff atECU Family Medicine, Community Home Care and Hospice, Healthwise Pharmacy and Rodney Hudson, RN with Infinity Infusion Nursing.