James F. Chandler, 84, of Greenville, went to be with the Lord on May 22, 2021, after an extended illness. James, son of the late Robert Moye and Thelma Chandler, was born in Macon, Georgia, grew up in Rocky Mount, N.C., and has been a longtime resident of Greenville. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at 4:00 pm at Wilkerson Funeral Home in Greenville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at 3:00 pm. James was a graduate of Rocky Mount Senior High School, attended Duke University, East Carolina University, and served in the United States Navy. James was the owner of DJ Advertising for 37 years until retirement in 2016. James will fondly be remembered for his love of God and family, his sense of humor, kindness, and creativity. He enjoyed gardening, music, singing, and Duke Basketball. He will be greatly missed by his family and all that knew him. James is survived by his wife Debra of 41 years; sons, James F Chandler Jr. (Jennifer) of Fuquay Varina, NC, John Chandler (Devin) of Garner, NC, and Michael Chandler (Kayla) of Greenville NC; brother, Robert Moye Chandler, Jr (Betty) of Rocky Mount; sister, Ann Mudoch (Leon) of Pittsboro, NC; and eight grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews.