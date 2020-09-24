James Harrell

James Walter "Babe" Harrell
FARMVILLE - James Walter "Babe" Harrell, age 86, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center.
Graveside service will be held Saturday, September 26, at 2:00 P.M. at Evergreen Memorial Park in Wilson by Dr. Rick Bailey.
Mr. Harrell was preceded in death by his siblings, Patricia Ann Mewborn, Elma D. Harrell, Mercer Gainey Harrell, J.T. Harrell, Ervin Lee Harrell, and Curtis Ray Harrell
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Varnell Harrell of the home; son, Jason Todd Harrell and friend, Ryan Barlowe of Farmville; sister, Juanita H. Norville of Walstonburg; sister-in-law, Nannie Mae Harrell of Morehead City; brother-in-law, Albert Ray Mewborn of Farmville; many nieces and nephews.
Farmville Funeral Home will receive friends on Friday from 9:00 A.M until 5:00 P.M. for those that would like to pay their respects to the family. The family asks that those attending the service to please use COVID 19 precautions of wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.
Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.