James Haywood Jr.

James "Jay" Lester Haywood Jr.
WILSON - James "Jay" Lester Haywood Jr., 58, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Wilson Memorial Hosptial. He was born in Wilson County on May 15, 1963 to Bettie Edwards of Lucama (late husband Bill Edwards) and the late Jimmy Haywood (survived by wife Karen Dent-Haywood).
Jay was known for being happy and
outgoing despite his mental handicaps. Jay lived with the wonderful people at Skill
Creations in Wilson.
In addition to his mother, Jay is survived by a brother, Phil Haywood of Lucama and son James Phillip Haywood; sister, Beth Haywood-Winders (husband Frank) of Red Oak and sons Jonathan Ruffin, Dacota Winders, Xavier Winders and daughter Tricia Andrade; brother, Bob Haywood of Lucama and sons James Haywood and Robert Haywood; and brother, Tim Haywood(wife Jennifer) of Greenville and step-sons Austin, Payton, and Gabe Sullivan.
A service will be held at Cindy and Bill Garris's at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for any donations made to help with the arrangements.