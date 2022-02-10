James Hoover

BURLINGTON - James Nesbit Hoover, 88 years old, of Burlington, NC and previously of Winterville, NC, passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022, in Alamance Regional Hospital.
Mr. Hoover was born in 1933 to the late Charlie and Wilma Hoover of Bostic, NC.
After high school, Jim joined the Air Force. He graduated from North Carolina State University (BSEE) in 1959 and earned a masters degree (MAE) at ECU in 1973. His career included General Electric Co. working with the Atlas Missile Guidance System at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California and designing 2-way radios in Lynchburg, VA. In 1966 he joined the faculty at Pitt Community College in Greenville, NC where he served as chairman of the Electronics Department. His main joy was teaching the students and then learning of their successful careers. After retiring from PCC he ended his career at Voice of America in Greenville.
As a "hobby" Jim and Iris built their home in Winterville, NC. They enjoyed the golden retrievers that shared their home over the years.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Hoover was predeceased by a sister, Joyce Hoover Bailey of Rutherfordton, NC. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Iris Evans Hoover, originally from Windsor, NC.
He is survived by their daughter, Linda Hoover Barbuto and her husband Tony Barbuto of Haw River, NC; a granddaughter, Jamie Barbuto Ramirez and her husband Nestor of Efland, NC; brothers, John Hoover and wife Jayne, Charlotte, NC, Paul Wayne Hoover and wife Gloria, Midland, NC; and sister, Polly Hoover Wilson, Matthews, NC; and several nieces and nephews.
Per Jim's wishes he will be cremated. No service is planned at this time. A family memorial will be held in the future.
The family wishes to express deep appreciation to the many doctors who gave Jim excellent care but special thanks to Doctors Chaplinski, Lee, and Galloway, who treated Mr. Hoover for cancer from 1997 to 2003. Jim died cancer free.
Memorials may be made to the V Foundation for Cancer Research, Cary, NC.
Rich & Thompson Funeral Home and Crematory in Graham is assisting the family.