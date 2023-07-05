James Howard Hudson

James H. Hudson was born November 14, 1938 in Greenville, NC to the late Elbert and Mary Ruth Dixon Hudson. They lived a simple life in a simple dwelling, subsisting on a barber's pay and a mother's discipline. James often remembered out loud his father telling him, "If we can just make $100 a month, we will have it made." He grew up in the World War II era of rationed goods and simple joys. His pals knew him as Peter. He played a mean catcher at Elm Street Park. He hunted quail and rabbits with his friends in the farm fields that are now suburban Greenville. He was a fisherman from early on, starting out standing on the bank and then casting from the first of many boats he built. Those boats got much bigger as the years rolled along. Like so many of us, James did not excel in college academics from the outset. After a short stay at East Carolina College, James enrolled at State College in Raleigh. In spite of any academic trials, James was very good at running his own barbering business in the dormitory. It was in that way that he established what would become a lifetime of entrepreneurial pursuits. Like the boats, the entrepreneurialism got bigger and bigger with the years. James graduated in 1961 with a degree in Civil Engineering and earned the status of Professional Engineer. His first two jobs in the field were with AB Whitley in Greenville and then with Daniel Construction in Greensboro. He was talented and driven in the construction industry and he quickly had enough of working for the other man. In 1967, he founded JH Hudson Inc. As a result, the physical landscape in and near Greenville began to change as Hudson's commercial buildings reached completion. He built offices, banks, prisons, schools and anything else that required 20/20 vision by the mind's eyes and the drive of a leader to rally a large team of workers toward a common goal of an expertly finished product. The business continues even today as Hudson Brothers Construction Company under the watchful eye of James' only sibling, Lynn Hudson. James is famed in the eyes of his peers, young and old, for the breadth of his passions. His history on the family farms around Black Jack led him first to the egg business with his brother and subsequently to the flatlands of Pactolus, where he founded Eagle Farm. There, for more than 25 years, he oversaw 120 acres of aquaculture in the catfish industry. He basically created a new ecosystem of fish, waterfowl, muskrats and scores of resident bald eagles. He built a cabin in those woods that became his refuge from the storms. From there, he hosted his human friends and family many times and his possum, coon, deer and bear friends all the time. He leaves behind on that porch two wicker rockers and a telephone wire spindle table. The legendary stature of James' creativity, though, surely is most remembered in his boats. He fell in love with the sea and with the lifestyle of the men who travel across her. From Pollyanna to Best Yet, and many in between, James could see his boats in his brain and had the skill and fortitude to turn them from raw wood to ocean-going vessels. The number of men influenced by his time at sea is impossible to re-create in this vignette, but they either mourn his passing today or they have welcomed him to the other side of the horizon. From wherever James first sailed, Hatteras Village became his port of call. He fished for trout and drum, tile and grouper, mahi and wahoo. Like Hemingway, though, the blue marlin was his holy grail. One night, James and Bobby Scarborough and Larry Dempsey went to sleep in first place of the Big Rock Marlin Tournament only to wake up in second place, where they ultimately finished. For James, it was enough. His telling of this story always ended with belly-laughter. James married Pauline Inman in 1961. The marriage produced their two children, Victor and Susanna. For two decades, the family worked as a 4-person unit on constructive projects or as a family fishing crew all through the children's growing up years. Victor was infused with a love of boats and with an eye for construction, building the Victor One at age 28 with his dad by his side. He continues in the boating industry to this day. Susie inherited the tirelessness for task-oriented achievement across an astounding number of disciplines. She and her dad shared a November 14 birth date. In the summer of 1997, James married Jeannette H. Williams. This love would last until the moment of James' death and beyond. Together, they would build new buildings, houses in Grimesland and Hatteras, and more boats. They would collect rents, tally catfish poundage, attend Sunday School and Church, and host meals for two families. Their devotion to each other never wavered. The last hand James held was Jeannette's. The last intelligible words James spoke on this earth, with a volume that defied the muting effects of morphine, were these: "I love you, baby!" He is survived by his wife Jeannette Hudson; brother, Lynn Hudson (Vickie) and family; children, Victor Hudson (Lisa) and Susanna McFadyen (Bill); grandchildren Mack Hudson, Hannah Hudson, Maggie McFadyen, Jamie McFadyen (Laura) and Hudson McFadyen; stepchildren Michael Williams, David Williams (Jennifer), and Matt Williams (Kim); step-grandchildren Michaela Fish (Matt), Kensleigh Williams, Carter Williams, Kate Williams, Jenna Byrd (Caleb), Keely Williams, William Sutton, Matthew Sutton, and Jacob Sutton; and Daisy Mae and the chickens. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends beginning at 2:15 PM until 3:45 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Black Jack Free Will Baptist Church Building Fund, 2972 Black Jack-Simpson Road, Greenville, NC 27858. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com