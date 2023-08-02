On July 16, 2023, his birthday, James Howard Land slipped from his earthly body to join those who had gone before. Born in Tarboro, NC, he was the oldest child of Vester Howard Land and Bertha Fleming Land. A memorial service is planned for a later date. Jimmy or Jim, as he was known by many, was known for his great wit and the numerous jokes he was always telling. While serving in the United States Navy, he served on the USS Enterprise, the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier. He also was serving during the Cuban Missile Crisis. After discharge, he entered the computer field and along with partners established a computer consulting company. As a result of this company, he began teaching computer courses at Pitt Community College. At the request of the department chair, Jim developed all the courses for their program until his retirement. Jim was an avid motorcyclist for many years and rode until his health no longer allowed. Many of his closest friends were made through the Rocky Mount Motorcycle Club. He and his best friend John "Bunky" Gardner made many motorcycle trips up and down the east coast. Jim is survived by his wife of 37 years, Ann Brown Land, of the home. In addition, he is survived by his sister, Sharon (Steve) White, brother, Jeffrey (Mitzi) Land, sister-in-law Della (David) Dewar, brother-in-law Tom (Kathy) Brown, and sister-in-law Joyce Connor. In addition survivors include nieces and nephews Natalie Albright, Trey Toler, Hunter (Paris) Land, Harrison (Sarah) Land, Patrick (Ginger) Connor, Cynthia S. (Terry) Gaddy, Wanda R. (Earl Gordon) McAuley, Nathan (Lauren) Murray, Matthew (Ariana) Dewar, Magan (Jeremy) Reaves, Kayla Gray. Additional survivors are great nieces and nephews Toler, Anderson, and Katherine Albright, Trevor (Margarita) Toler and Brett Toler, Beckham Land, Ella Kate Land, Rainer, Hunter, and Payton Connor, Miranda McAuley, Macy, Maker, and Mila Murray, Isaac and Valerie Dewar, and Zoey Gray and great, great nephew Artyom Toler. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Vester and Bertha Land, his first wife of 16 years Johnice "Deanie" Land, sister-in-law Loyce L. Radford, brother-in-law Dennis Connor, and nephew Christopher Connor. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com