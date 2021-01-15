James Hyatt, III

James H. Hyatt, III
FRANKLIN,VA - James Henry "Buddy" Hyatt, III, 37, son of Nelle Manning Hyatt and James H. Hyatt, Jr., passed away January 11, 2021.
He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, James H. Hyatt, Sr. and his maternal grandparents, Edward N. "Pete" Manning and Betty Letcher Manning and a dear friend Dr. Rev. Walter G. Byrum, Sr.
He was born in Edenton, NC and attended school in Edenton/Chowan schools until he was in the eighth grade. After moving to Franklin, he attended Franklin High School and graduated in 2001. Buddy was a proud award winning member of the Bronco band in high school. Buddy was a member of Edenton Baptist Church and then Franklin Baptist Church and was active in music and youth activities. During high school, he took piano lessons from Edwin Barton.
Buddy attended East Carolina University where he majored in music education and earned his Master's Degree in Education. He taught 15 years in the Pitt County School System and loved his children.
His real passion was playing the organ and directing choirs. He served Franklin Christian Church, Memorial Baptist Church, First Baptist Church of Ahoskie and Ayden United Methodist Church. He gave his very best to all churches he served. Church music was his true passion and he wanted every church to have the very best possible music program
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Nikki; his mother and father, Nelle and James; his brother, Clay and his wife Jessica; his grandmother, Katie W. Hyatt; and his dear friend, John Allsbrook.
Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Franklin Christian Church, 412 N. High Street, Franklin, VA 23851.