James W. (Jimmy) Jones
GREENVILLE - Mr. James W. (Jimmy) Jones, 92, died Saturday, October 31, 2020.
A private graveside service will be held at Pinewood Memorial Park.
Mr. Jones, son of the late Charlie and Priscilla Flake Jones, was a native of Pitt County. He lived his early life near Greenville and attended Pactolus Schools. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict having served in the United States Army. After his military service he was employed by E.I. Dupont Company, Kinston Plant, for 32 years retiring in 1985.
Mr. Jones was a lifelong member of Parkers Chapel Free Will Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, Sunday School Superintendent and teacher, and as an usher. Until his health declined, he had a great ministry visiting the sick and shut-ins for years.
Mr. Jones was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Melba Meeks Jones.
He is survived by his: daughters, Janet Jones of Raleigh; and Shirley Sadler and her husband, Wayne, of Greenville; son, James W. Jones, Jr. and his wife, Tammy, of Belhaven; seven grandchildren, Scott McGowan and wife, Jill; Greg McGowan and wife, Shelly; Jason Smith; Derek Smith and wife, Chrissy; Terri Nigro and husband, David; James "Scoot" Stancill and Lana Stancill; great-grandchildren, Riley Daniel Smith, Savannah Smith, Colton Smith, Farrah McGowan, Jonha McGowan, Liam McGowan, Caitlin McGowan, Luke Nigro, Nora Nigro, Drew Nigro, Felix Stancill, and Holly Stancill.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville, NC.