James Jones

James Elbert Jones
CLINTON - James Elbert Jones, 85, passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Sampson Regional Medical Center.
A private graveside service will be held. Due to COVID-19 the family ask for no visitors at this time.
James was born May 22, 1935 in Sampson County, to the late James Felton Jones and Thelma Faircloth Jones. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Gladys Ann Matthews.
James spent his entire career in the banking industry. He also served in the National Guard. He was a Rotarian, Shriner, Mason and was an avid golfer.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years Norma Rae Jones, daughters Kim Champlin and husband, Duane, Allan Pope and husband, Ricky, five grandchildren Zack White, Nick White, Kendall Morris (Tyler), Clarke Aaronson (Alec), Will Tugwell (Shayna), siblings, Grace Hubbard of Clinton and Tommy Jones of North Wilkesboro.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the National Processing Center, Alzheimer's Association, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
