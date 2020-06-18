James Kleinert

James A. "Jim" Kleinert
GREENVILLE - Mr. James A. "Jim" Kleinert, 92, passed away on June 16, 2020 at his home.
A funeral service will be conducted Friday at 1:30 pm in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service in the vestibule. Entombment will be private in Pinewood Memorial Park.
Mr. Kleinert, a native of Goldsboro, was son of the late Arthur Leon and Nellie Gay Malpass Kleinert.
Following graduation from Goldsboro High School, he enlisted in the Army of the United States and received an honorable discharge in 1947. He graduated from ECTU in 1951 with a Bachelor of Science degree and there met his wife of almost 70 years, Helen Diane Watson. He earned a Master of Arts from ECC in 1962. He worked for Dupont in Kinston for 34 years and taught math for ECU's Division of Continuing Education.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brothers John and Dan Kleinert; sisters, Gertie K. Dawson and Betty K. Parks; and daughter-in-law, Lynn Scarborough.
Surviving is his wife, Helen Watson Kleinert; daughters, Teresa K. Kupecki and husband Mike of Greenville; Jan K. Bieneck and husband Bjorn of Fredericksburg, VA and Lorri K. Andrade of Greenville; a son, James "Jim" Kleinert, Jr. of Nags Head; sister, Joyce K. Anderson of Wilson; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St James United Methodist Church, 2000 E. 6th St., Greenville, NC 27858 or Vidant Home Heatlh & Hospice, 1005 WH Smith Blvd., Greenville NC 27834.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
