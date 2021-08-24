James Peter Leo
GREENVILLE - Mr. James Peter Leo, 70, passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021.
A memorial service will be conducted in the Mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park on Friday August 27, 2021 at 1:00pm. The family will receive friends following the service. Mr. Leo was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp and had been employed with Pitt Community College in computer security. An animal lover, he especially loved cats and was a great fisherman.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Annette Swain-Leo; father, Peter Leo and mother, Faye Land Leo. He is survived by his: step-mother, Mae Leo of Emerald Isle; siblings, Nancy L. Wright of Jacksonville, Joe Leo of Wilmington and Ann L. Bailey of Jacksonville.
Memorials may be made to Saving Graces 4 Felines, PO Box 4307, Greenville, NC 27836. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, Greenville.