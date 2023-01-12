James Leon Miller went to be with his Lord and Maker on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, January 13th at 2:00 p.m. at Beck’s Reformed Church with Pastor Paul Perkins officiating. Family visitation will be held before the service from 12:30 to 2:00 in the church sanctuary and other times at the home. Leon was born February 18, 1930 to the late Albert Lee Miller and Frankie Harvey Miller of Lexington, North Carolina. He married his high school sweetheart, Peggy Kirk Miller, and they were married for over seventy years until her passing on Leon’s birthday in 2019. Leon was a lifelong member of Beck’s Reformed Church, a member of the Men’s Bible Sunday School Class, a past deacon on the church consistory and a founding member of the Central Fire Department. He retired from Bost Bakery after 29 years of service and continued working with Davidson County Schools. He was known for his hard work, his sense of humor, his quick wit and his kindness for all of his co-workers. He was an avid sports fan and loved following his sports teams that multiplied as his grandchildren attended various universities. During the spring and fall months, he spent time on the coast pursuing probably his most favorite hobby, surf fishing. He became a regular with many of the locals who loved dropping by, checking on him and updating him on the local news. He became everyone’s grandpa. Leon’s fourteen grandchildren and twenty-three great grandchildren have always enjoyed hands-on experiences with him like gardening and harvesting vegetables, feeding the birds and learning the importance of loving and caring for nature as well as each other. Leon was preceded in death by his brothers Paul Miller, Arnold Miller and Harold Miller, all of Lexington, and a great grandson, Beau Stanley of Greenville, NC. Leon is survived by his three sons, Rod Miller and wife, Cindy of Winston-Salem; Gary Miller and wife, Terry of Greenville, NC; Jeff Miller and partner, Tom Tussey of Lexington; two daughters, Kathy Leonard and husband, Rick of Lexington, and Carol Hibbett and husband, Paul of Myrtle Beach; grandchildren, Zack Miller and wife Jung-Lae of West Point, N.Y.; Adam Miller and wife, Marelda of Hendersonville; Jennifer Stanley and husband, Parham of Greenville; Julie Howard of Greenville; Kelly Cannon and husband, Brian of Greenville; Josh Letchworth and wife, Niki of Snow Hill; Justin Leonard and wife, Dawn of Greensboro; Erin Taylor and husband, Matt of Raleigh; Brandon Leonard and Pamela of Winston-Salem; Heather Moretz and Travis of Lexington; Tyler Moretz and wife, Libby of Lexington; Paul Hibbett III and wife, Pam of Raleigh; Jenny Murphy and husband, Chris of Thomasville; Seth Hibbett of Raleigh; great grandchildren, Jacob, Sofia, Miller, Maddox, Kayla, Connor, Abby, Brianna, Preston, Carter, Ryder, Wade, James, Ezra, Lucas, Joseph, Olivia, Luke, Katelynn, Paul, Penelope, Claire, and Nora. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beck’s Reformed Church, 2845 Beck’s Church Road, Lexington 27292, or Hospice of Davidson County. Condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net