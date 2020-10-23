James McLawhorn

James "Conrad" McLawhorn
WINTERVILLE - Mr. James "Conrad" McLawhorn, 79, died on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
A graveside service will be held Saturday at 1 PM in the Winterville Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service at his home on Reedy Branch Rd.
Conrad was a graduate of Winterville High School. Upon graduation, he started farming with his father. During his time farming, on the side, he achieved Pearl status with the Amway Corporation. He started Southeastern Exteriors, an innovative vinyl siding company, in 1981. He worked this job for 22 years, until he retired in 2003. Conrad also owned and operated Mobile Tech and a Cubbie's location for a period of time. He was an avid golfer, loved hunting and spending time on the water. He was a member of Winterville Free Will Baptist Church.
Conrad was preceded in death by his daughter, Patricia Anne McLawhorn, parents, J.H. and Hazel McLawhorn, and brothers, Claudie Gray McLawhorn and Karl Wesley McLawhorn.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Donnell McLawhorn; daughters, Deborah M. Bibbs and Kimberly A. Roberts of Winterville; step-son, Dustin Evans (Faith) of Greenville; grandchildren, Hannah Roberts, Kristen Bibbs and Jenna Dunn of Winterville, and Nicole Shackleford (Blake) of Bell Arthur; step-grandchildren, Kohl Evans, Collin Evans, and Kylee Evans of Greenville; great-grandchildren, Ryleigh Dunn, Madison Mace and Shelby Dunn of Winterville, James Jacobson of Grifton, and Kadence and Corbin Shackleford of Bell Arthur; sisters, Sandra M. Peede (Billy) of Ayden and Phyllis M. Carraway (Johnnie) of Winterville; sister-in-law, Judy W. McLawhorn of Winterville; aunt, Virginia W. Hailey of Raleigh; mother of his children, Betty M. McLawhorn; and special lifelong friend, Ken Davis.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Winterville Rescue and EMS, PO Box 1683, Winterville, NC 28590.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.