James Merritt, Jr.

James "Jamie" Edward Merritt, Jr.
GREENVILLE - James "Jamie" Edward Merritt, Jr., 44, passed away Monday, December 13, 2021.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday at 2 p.m.at Pinewood Memorial Park.
Jamie, a native of Pitt County, was a graduate of D. H. Conley High School, Class of 1996. A former deputy sheriff in Pitt County, he was self-employed with Merritt Rentals, LLC. Jamie enjoyed woodworking and metalworking. He valued his guns, motorcycles and liked attending football games, going to the beach and being with his friends. He treasured time spent with his family, especially his children. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Jamie was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, John Edward Merritt; and his maternal grandparents, Rev. Theodore Bradshaw and Winnie Sutton Bradshaw.
He is survived by his parents, James Edward and Barbara Bradshaw Merritt of Greenville; his significant other, Kristen Clarke; son Lucas James Merritt; daughter, Jenna June Merritt; grandmother, Evelyn Marie Merritt of Hookerton; and his beloved canine companion, Toby.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.