James Michael "Mike" O'Bryant, 79, died peacefully at home on August 27, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer. A Celebration of Life will be held on September 16, 2023, at 2:00 PM at the First Presbyterian Church in Greenville, NC. The service will be conducted by Rev. Karen Ware Jackson. Burial will be private in Warrenton, Virginia. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the Church Fellowship Hall. Mike was born on August 15, 1944, to the late Thomas J. and Carrie Dennis O'Bryant in Wheatcroft, KY. Mike grew up in Madisonville, KY, after moving there with his family. Mike graduated from Madisonville High School, Class of 1962, and continued his education graduating from Murray State University. His early careers in Kentucky included teaching for the Hopkins County School System, as a teacher at White Plains Elementary School and working in the Engineering Department of Western Kentucky Coal Company. In 1972, he took a position at Hayes, Seay, Mattern, and Mattern Architectural and Engineering firm in Washington, D.C. Moving to D.C. afforded him many professional opportunities over the next thirty-five years including an appointment as the Town Engineer of Warrenton, Virginia, and over eighteen years with R. L. Rider Construction Company. He ended his career with Campbell and Paris Engineers in Chantilly, Virginia. His time with Campbell and Paris included some interesting and challenging projects especially during the Presidential Election Primaries of 2008. He oversaw the runway project at Oak Springs, the Mellon Estate in Upperville, Virginia. Despite being in her late 90's, Mrs. Mellon interacted with Mike daily on the progress of the project since she was anticipating a lot of campaign activity at the estate. The highlight of this project was being able to test out the new runway with Mrs. Mellon in her personal aircraft. When Mike asked her why there were three pilots on the plane since he knew the FFA only required two, she commented, "Who do you think is going to serve the champagne and sandwiches?" Mike was most proud of his last project with Campbell and Paris at the Augusta Regional Airport. Despite numerous constraints and challenges he ensured the project was completed on time and under budget. It could also be that he got to spend the time in the host city of one of his favorite golf tournaments, The Masters. Mike semi-retired in 2006 and relocated to Greenville, NC where he was occasionally called into service for Campbell and Paris. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church. He was a Ruling Elder of the Presbyterian Church (USA) and served on the Sessions of Warrenton Presbyterian Church in Warrenton, VA, and First Presbyterian Church, of Greenville, N.C . To pursue his love of golf, he joined Greenville Country Club and its Senior Golf Group. Through this great group he was invited to join the Greenville Evening Rotary Club. During a Rotary Charity Golf Tournament at the Greenville Country Club he made his first Hole in One. He served as President of the Greenville Evening Rotary Club from 2015-2016. Additionally, he held the designation of a Paul Harris Fellow. Mike served on the Pitt County-City of Greenville Airport Authority from 2012-2015, and from 2014-1015 he served as Vice-Chairman. Once his wife, Mary "retired" in 2014, all one had to say was "go" and Mike was ready to travel. Together they made numerous trips to Europe, visiting over ten countries, plus a trip to South Korea. After being diagnosed with cancer one of his goals was to continue to find the strength to travel. Making trips to Texas to see his daughter and their family and even to Germany in November of 2022 to attend the Christmas markets. He especially enjoyed the extended time they spent in Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. It was during his time in Northern California, Oregon, Washington, and Europe, that his enthusiasm for wine exploded. One of his greatest pleasures was sharing his wine collection with friends. In 2011, he changed his name to "Pop" with the arrival of his first grandchild. Over the next seven years he welcomed three more grandchildren who were his pride and joy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, John Michael O'Bryant; brother, Joe Thomas O'Bryant; and sister, Mary Ida O'Bryant Childers. Mike is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary Stearsman O'Bryant; son, Lt. Col. Timothy S. O'Bryant and wife, Mo of Stuttgart, Germany; daughter, Mary "Mimi" O'Bryant Ervin and husband, Chad of Missouri City, Texas; grandchildren, Zoey Addison and Maxton John O'Bryant; Brooks Reid and Grady James Ervin; nephews; Jeffery and Jack O'Bryant; nieces; Susan Stelly and Jodi Vizzo; and the children of the late Dr. and Mrs. Eric Maybach, who were so special to Mike, Mary, Jill, Julie, Peter, Anita, Eric, and Sarah. The family would like to thank Dr. Maria Picton, Janet, Sharon, and the staff of Physicians East Hematology/Oncology Department; as well as Dr. Janet Tu of M. D. Anderson; Dr. Margaret Clifton, Natalie, Malissa, and Tonya of ECU Home Health and Hospice, and the staff of Silvercare, for the loving and compassionate care they provided during this journey. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Greenville Evening Rotary Club Charity Account, P.O. Box 3007, Greenville, N.C. , 27858 or a charity of one's choice. As an avid and lifelong reader, Mike would also urge you to share a book with someone. Throughout his life, Mike was passionately devoted to his family, his friends, and his faith. Pop has gone home! Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com