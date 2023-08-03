James Michael Rogerson, 73, passed away Monday, July 31, 2023. The funeral service will be held Friday, August 4, 2023, at 11 AM in Calvary Baptist Church, officiated by his brother and pastor, Rev. Ronnie Rogerson. Burial will follow at Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Thursday from 6 to 8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Mr. Rogerson, son of the late James Gus and Pearl Wetherington Rogerson, was born in Martin County. He moved to Pitt County as a teenager and was a 1968 graduate of Winterville High School. He later made his home in the Ayden community. He was employed with Burroughs-Wellcome for 45 years, retiring in 2015. He was a longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and taught Sunday School for many years. He especially loved his grandchildren who affectionately called him "Poppy" and he was very active in playing horseshoes, including some competitions. In addition to his parents, Mr. Rogerson was preceded in death by a nephew, Jason Thomas Williams of Powhatan, VA. He is survived by his wife of 52 years Bonnie Everett Rogerson; sons, Adam Rogerson and wife, Amy of Midland, NC, Kevin Rogerson and wife, April, of Abingdon, VA, and David Rogerson and wife, Maria, of Ayden; grandchildren, Andrew and Emily Rogerson, Hannah, Hope, Faith, Caleb, Lydia, Joy, and Olivia Rogerson, Meagan R. Rush and husband, Ben, Parker and Thomas Rogerson; brothers, Ronnie Rogerson and wife, Barbara, of Greenville; his mother-in-law, Curley Jones Tyndall of Greenville; and a number of nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 1412 Holbert Street, Greenville, NC 27834. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com