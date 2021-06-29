Dr. James Milton Williamson, 80, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones, on June 25, 2021. A graveside funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 29th at 11:00 am at Pinewood Memorial Park. Dr. Williamson was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on August 23, 1940, to James Benjamin Williamson and Billy Reppert Williamson. The family later moved to Heidelberg, Mississippi where he attended Heidelberg High School and graduated in 1959. James attended The University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) from 1959-1962. He was a proud member of Alpha Tau Omega (“ATO”). Besides their many organized social functions on campus, James and his fraternity brothers had quite a few impromptu gatherings at the “Tau Hut,” located on a lake about six miles east of Oxford. He was a lifelong “Rebels” fan and regaled often anyone willing to listen to his stories of college fun and shenanigans. James met the love of his life, Carolyn Ready Williamson of Jackson, MS, where she was also a student, and he took her to an Ole Miss Football game and post-game fraternity party on their first date. James and Carolyn were happily married on June 23, 1962 at Galloway Memorial Methodist Church in Jackson, MS, and were married for 57 wonderful years. In 1961, James began his studies at the University of Tennessee College of Dentistry in Memphis, TN. While James attended dental school, Carolyn taught 3rd grade in Memphis. James was a member of the Psi Gamma Chapter of Psi Omega Dental Fraternity. In September of 1964, James graduated at the top of his class. He and Carolyn soon moved to Greenville, NC to begin their new lives together and put down their forever roots. James opened his own private dental practice at his first office on East Tenth Street and worked hard to build a strong loyal family of patients in the Greenville community. As his practice grew, he bought a new office at 2403 Charles Blvd. where he continued to practice dentistry for over 30 years. Dr. Williamson was much beloved by his many patients and within the community. While he mastered his chosen profession of the practice of dentistry, he also had a huge acumen for the business-world and was actively involved in many building developments and businesses – from car washes to rental houses to Moto Photos in and around Greenville and Raleigh-Durham area. The Wilcar Executive Center, an abandoned warehouse repurposed as office space, was his first major project and something he was extremely proud of seeing to fruition. One of his final ventures in real estate was working with Progress Partners to build a waterfront community. The vision they had is now Moss Landing in the beautiful North Carolina coastal town of Washington. In addition to the above achievements throughout his medical and business careers, he had a wit as sharp as the most talented Late-Night talk show host and a mind as skillful as the most experienced educator. His passion for creating and nurturing his many businesses led to innumerable strong work and confidant relationships that motivated and sustained his true purpose of helping others. Many of these fine people worked with him over their lifetime and were part of the Williamson family. His “right hand” for over 35 years, as assistant, companion, confidant and most trusted health care advisor, Stella Sue Smith; her sister, Sheila Mills, who every week cleaned and cared for the residence and was a caregiver to James and his wife in the later years; the employees of Ron Ayers Motorsports, which James founded in 1974, and is now owned by his longtime friend and associate Jimmy Stallings. The family would like to thank these wonderful people, and the myriad others for the companionship, love, and support they provided James throughout his adult life. Together, all accomplished much and had great success. Dr. Williamson will be fondly remembered for his love and benevolence towards his family, dear friends, employees and all that knew him. He most especially loved his grandchildren. He is survived by his daughter Karen Lee Williamson Ramey and her children, Caroline Griffin Ramey ; and John Mason (“Jack”) Ramey of Richmond, VA; son James Read Williamson and his wife Emily Mitchelson Williamson of Greenville and their children, Katelyn Leanne Williamson, James Mitchel (Mitch) Williamson and John Matthew Williamson; his sister, Joy Ainsworth and her husband Gene of Winston-Salem, NC; his nieces Lynn Ainsworth and her husband Owen Flanagan of Durham, NC and Adrienne Ainsworth Carver of Charlotte, NC; his nephews Whit Johnson (George Ann) of Jackson, MS; Read Johnson (Kathy) of Houston, TX; and Ches Johnson (Brooke) of Arlington, VA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn, and his grandson, Andrew Tyler (Tyler) Williamson. The family would like to thank the many caregivers, especially Christine Frank and Jessica Edwards. Flowers are welcome or memorial donations may be made to Saint James United Methodist Church at 2000 E 6th Street, Greenville, NC 27858. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com