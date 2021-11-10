James Moeschl "Monk"

James Gregory Joseph Moeschl "Monk"
WINTERVILLE - Mr. James Gregory Joseph Moeschl, "Monk", 75, passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021. Services will be private.
Monk was born in Maryland and grew up in Falls Church, Virginia where he graduated from Congressional High School. He then attended East Carolina University, where he became a founding brother of the Theta Pi Chapter of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity.
Monk left ECU to serve in the Army as a Staff Sergeant in Vietnam. Upon returning, he received his Masters in Counselor Education and built a 30 year career as a Guidance Counselor for Chicod and Farmville Central High School. During this time he and his wife joined Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church in Greenville.
Outside of work, Monk continued to serve his community, acting as Boy Scout Leader and Little League Coach. Many know of Monk's love for music and the stories that go with each song, but most of all the love for his family and friends.
Monk was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur & Esther Moeschl. He is survived by his wife, Linda Newton Moeschl, son, Sean Moeschl and wife, Jen; sister, Mary Jo Moeschl; brothers, Tom Moeschl and Tracy Hill; and Richard Moeschl and wife, Joanne.
In lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be given to The Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice House, 920 Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.