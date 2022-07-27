James Nathaniel "Jim" Hardison, Sr.

James Nathaniel Hardison, Sr. (Jim) age 95 of Grifton went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday Morning July 24 at ECU Health. The funeral service will be conducted Saturday at 2 pm at Winterville Baptist Church, 2593 Church Street, Winterville, NC 28590. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Estates. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the fellowship hall. Jim was born in Columbus County, NC on December 11, 1926. He married his sweetheart of almost 75 years on January 4, 1948. They met through Pen Pal letters when he was on active duty, which Jim said "the Lord was in." Jim proudly served his country enlisting in the US Navy on November 27, 1945 and received an honorable discharge on October 6, 1947. His early employment found him at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard until joining DuPont at their plant opening in Kinston, NC in 1953 and enjoyed a successful career with them retiring in April, 1985. Holding various positions in Maintenance he helped develop the inventory system for structuring and organizing maintenance schedules. Jim and Elva were long time members of First Baptist Church in Grifton and he held many positions in the church. When the church established a mission, he served as a lay leader there until a minister was ordained. When the Church doors were open, his family was present. His faith was so present in his life that he witnessed and established his own ministry of books of poems to be shared with the lost. He enjoyed playing golf and traveling with his beloved Elva, particularly to the dramas in Pennsylvania. Jim was predeceased by parents, James Henry and Mary Emma Hardison; sisters, Margaret Smith, Annie Jane Keeter, and Mary Ruth Johnson. He is survived by spouse, Elva Rae; daughter, Phyllis Townsend and spouse Roger of High Point; sons, Kenneth Hardison and spouse Hope of Grifton and James N Hardison, Jr and spouse Carol of Fremont; brother, Franklin Henry Hardison of Wellford, SC; sisters, Lydia King and spouse Clyde of Hillsboro and Shirley Moser of Burlington; eight grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask consideration of memorials to Winterville Baptist Church, PO Box 1669, Winterville, NC 28590, Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or the charity of one's choice. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.