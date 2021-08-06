James R. Tyson, 87, of Lucama passed away Wednesday. A graveside funeral service will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 8, 2021 in Evergreen Memorial Park, Wilson, NC, with Pastor Walt Tyndall officiating. James retired from Merck Pharmaceuticals as a Security Guard and was a member of Milbournie FWB Church. He was retired from the NC Army National Guard, where he received a National Defense Service Medal. James' hobbies and interests included cooking, Carolina Tar Heels Basketball, gardening, watching country and western television shows, family gatherings and eating good meals. He loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. James was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Surviving are two sons, David Tyson (Susan) and Charles Tyson, both of Wilson; two daughters, Cindy Hendrick (Johnny) and Allyson Gough, both of Colonial Heights, VA; six grandchildren, Leigh Anna Simpson, Paige Tyson, Ashlie Gentry, Morgan Mills, Brittany Howell and Alana Tyson; four great grandchildren; special caregiver and friend, Brenda Morgan; and his faithful canine companions, Sarah and Capone. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Tyson; parents, Charlie and Clemmie Tyson; two brothers, Louis "Hop" Tyson and Allen Tyson and one sister, Penny Jane Love. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Milbournie FWB Church, 5106 Raleigh Road Pkwy W, Wilson, NC 27896. Funeral services are under the direction of Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Home, Wilson, NC. Online condolences may be sent by visiting thomasyelverton.com.