James Robert Cramer, age 90, entered into everlasting joy and peace with Jesus on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Greenville, North Carolina. A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 2 PM at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Raleigh, with a reception to follow. Jim was devoted to his beloved late wife Doris along with their three children, 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. In his retirement years, Jim transformed from a 30+ year career at IBM and providing for his family to being present with his family, exchanging his daily suit and tie for boating attire aboard the Dorie II and later being caretaker and always alongside Doris her last 6 years. Their 65-year marriage was a model to all their family of putting each other first; Jim was loving and devoted to Doris as she was to him, and he took his wedding vows seriously in serving her. Jim loved the water and the beach, growing up on lakes and with boats, but especially Ocean Isle Beach and their cottage "Half Moon" for the last 50 years. He would tinker on the house and in the yard as relaxation and loved to be on the waterway and in the ocean, fishing or just boating, and his favorite crew was his kids and grandkids. Jim loved to watch his grandkids perform and play sports, and he further delighted most recently in his young great grandchildren and pictures and videos of them. Jim was preceded in death by his wife Doris, his parents and three younger brothers. He is survived by his son, Robert Wayne Cramer, his wife, Ann Hollowell Cramer, and their children: Ashley Pace Cramer, Robert Wayne Cramer, Jr and his wife Mary Rachel Cramer and their children Robert Wayne Cramer, III (Tripper) and Sarah Jane Cramer, and David McKinnie Cramer and his wife Sydney Branch Cramer and their daughter Margaret Annette Cramer (Macy); his daughter Patti Cramer Brown, her husband Howard Wayne Brown, and their children: Victoria Brown and her husband Joe Sainato and their son Vincent Anthony Sainato; , and Travis Howard Brown; and his daughter Sharon Cramer Crumpler, her husband David Pridgen Crumpler, and their son Michael David Crumpler; and by his sister Mary Cramer Morrow and many devoted nieces and nephews. Many of the grandchildren fondly recall "finding" his candy stash under his favorite chair. The family wishes to thank the entire staff and administration of Cypress Glen for their personal care and attention to our Dad and Grandpa for more than 4 years while he resided there; it clearly was not just their job but their ministry to him and to all residents at all levels of care, from big smiles and kind words to solving problems and in the past three months providing excellent skilled nursing care. "Even to your old age and gray hair, I am he, I am he who will sustain you. I have made you and I will carry you; I will sustain you and I will rescue you. " Isaiah 46:4. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville, NC. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com